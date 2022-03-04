Brady backing Pollock to impress on loan with Boston United

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hopes young Scott Pollock will get the game-time he needs during his short loan spell with Boston United.

The 20-year-old midfielder has joined the National League North club on a month's loan and scored 10 minutes into his debut against Kettering Town.

After two injury-ravaged seasons, Pollock is in need of regular match minutes to get back up to full speed.

Scott Pollock scored this header just 10 minutes into his Boston debut. Picture: Peter Short.

"It's a good opportunity for him to get some game-time and build up his fitness and it's something he certainly needs at the moment," said Brady.

"It should be good for him and it was great that he was able to help Boston get a win on his debut.

"He just needs to build up his robustness and get used to playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday and see if his body can cope with that.

"I'm sure he will do and I'm looking forward to seeing many more positive reports while he's there."

Following the arrival of Pollock, Boston manager Paul Cox said: "I want the team to adapt. We've got a lovely pitch here (the Jakemans Community Stadium) and sometimes we play forward too many times.

"We come up against teams, Kiddy and Hereford, that have put us under immense pressure - turned us around and really set the tone for games and then went and played (possession football).

"Sometimes if we did the ugly bits early in the games then you relax. I've just brought in an architect at 10 (Scott Pollock) who can play. It's a waste missing him out all the time.