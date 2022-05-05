Brady avoided Monday's results but says the task doesn't change for Cobblers ahead of final day promotion shootout

Jon Brady says he is not surprised that the League Two promotion race remains so tantalisingly poised with just one day of the season to go.

Cobblers are in pole position to finish third but up to four other teams could potentially overtake them.

Bristol Rovers are likely to be their main rivals as they host already relegated Scunthorpe, while Mansfield, Port Vale and Swindon will all be waiting for any slip ups.

Jon Brady.

Another two teams – Sutton United and Tranmere Rovers – are also hoping to sneak into the play-offs.

"I said it from the outset that I felt there would be so many fine margins and that teams are very even and the league is unrelenting,” said Brady.

"It has been exactly like that throughout the whole season so for any team that's got up into the top 10, they have done fantastically well this season.

"It's such a tough league. Some people, without context and without being on the inside, don't understand what it takes in a 46-game season to keep the output high and consistently levels strong.

"It is that way and to be in that top 10 you have to be consistent and you have to be super fit and super committed.”

Brady was planning to watch Vale and Mansfield in action on Monday as both teams attempted to leapfrog Northampton and go third in the table.

But the Town boss decided otherwise and instead spent time with his family, and he would have been pleased when he eventually checked the scores.

"In the end I actually went out with my family because I didn't want to watch the games,” he admitted.

"The results are the results and it means we are now in a position where we have two opportunities.