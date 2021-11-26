Brady asks Sixfields crowd for more 'help' during difficult moments

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is asking for a little more ‘help’ from the stands at Sixfields, particularly when his side go through difficult periods during home matches.

Town just about got the job done against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday evening as goals from Jon Guthrie and Kion Etete earned a fourth straight home win.

But the anxiety was palpable all around Sixfields when Cobblers lost their way in the second-half and came under increasing pressure from Keith Curle’s relegation-threatened Latics.

With another big home fixture to come this weekend, against fellow promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient, Brady says the fans can play a big role in lifting his players if they go through more tough moments.

“We have said all along that we want Sixfields to be a fortress and we’re trying to make it that,” said Brady. "I think we’re near the top of the table for home form this season so that’s really good.

"We were brilliant in the first-half on Tuesday but in the second, we really needed the fans to come to the fore at times.

“I know we need to give them a lift but sometimes they have to try and lift us and drive us on as well.

“It went a little bit dead at times so I would just ask the crowd for a bit more help.

“We know the second-half wasn’t good enough but we have come out with a win and it’s a chance for us to learn.”

Cobblers have won their last four at Sixfields and now boast the joint-best home record in League Two.

"Even last year, when we took over, our home form was excellent and we've continued that," Brady added.

"One of the differences has been that we have a great training facility at Moulton and we're not training on the pitch at Sixfields.

"That's been important for us and also having fans back in has been a big thing to lift the players.