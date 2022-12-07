Cobblers boss Jon Brady and academy manager Ian Sampson both believe teenage defender Josh Tomlinson has a bright future in the game after he agreed his first professional deal at Sixfields on Wednesday.

The record-breaking centre-back, both Northampton’s youngest ever player and goalscorer, has signed a ‘long-term contract’, although the exact length of the deal has not been disclosed by the club.

"We are delighted to sign Josh to a long term professional deal," said Brady. "We rate Josh very highly. Despite his very young years, he has a maturity about him and anyone who has seen his performances for the first team will have witnessed that.

Josh Tomlinson in action against Ipswich Town earlier in the season.

"To hold the youngest ever appearance maker and the youngest ever goalscorer in the long history of this club is very special and we believe, if he continues his progress and continues to work hard, he could have a bright future ahead of him.

"He will be the first to admit he has a long way to go and a lot to learn and he will continue that education both within the academy and the first team squad but his performances so far have shown how much potential he has and that is a real credit to the work of Josh, his family and the academy here at the club and our player pathway.

"When I was the youth team manager, we bloodied Josh in the youth team when he was just 13, meaning he was also the youngest player ever to play for the youth team, and that is another club record he currently holds."

Sampson added: "It is always a proud moment for the academy to see any player earn their first professional contract, particularly a local boy, and we are all thrilled for Josh.

"He has been a player we identified at a very young age as one with potential and we have been delighted to see his progress both with the academy and also when playing for the first team squad. He has come up through the age groups and we are very proud of him.