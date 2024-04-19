Brady and Cobblers hoping to give fans a big Sixfields send off in final home game

Jon Brady

Boss Jon Brady wants to put on a show for one last time as Cobblers round out their impressive home campaign with Saturday’s clash against mid-table rivals Exeter City.

​Whilst Town fans can enjoy the last two games without worrying about promotion or relegation, they would love to see their team secure a rare top half finish in League One, which has only happened once in the past 26 seasons.

Northampton’s terrific campaign has been built on strong home form. They have won 11 of their 22 games at Sixfields and picked up 38 points, the ninth best home record in League One.

"We want to put in a strong performance first and foremost,” said Brady. “We've had our biggest crowds in 55 years, which is testament to players and fans and the connection that's been built over the last three and a bit years.

"We have always felt it's really important to have that connection and now we want to finish with a top performance on Saturday and that's what we'll be aiming to do.

"It's our last game of the season at home and it would be nice to get the ground full. Our home form during our time here has been excellent and we needed that this season to be competitive in League One because it's very tough to go away at this level.

"But we've maintained our strong home form and we are right up there in the whole league and that's really pleasing and I feel the fans have had a big say in that.

"There's been some great atmospheres and we want to keep that connection and keep giving them performances to be proud of and hopefully we do that again at the weekend.”

Another source of motivation for Brady and his players is to right the wrongs of their tepid performance against Fleetwood Town last time out.

"Everyone feels like that – players and staff – because that performance didn't represent us at our best and we want to be at our best and that's been the message to the players,” Brady added.

"We want to play at a high tempo and be at our best on Saturday. Exeter are the in-form team in the league right now and they have been on an excellent run so we know how tough it will be.