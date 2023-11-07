Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Jon Brady had no issue with those Cobblers supporters who expressed their unhappiness at the full-time whistle of Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Barrow.

A number of home fans at Sixfields booed the team off after they were beaten 3-1 by their League Two opponents, which came just days after Town slumped to a heavy 4-0 defeat at Derby County.

"A couple of fans came down after the game and said it wasn't good enough and I held my hands up,” said Brady. "I put the best team out from what I had available to win the game but I don't accept the standards we have delivered in the last two games.

Jon Brady

"We've got to learn quickly and make sure it doesn't happen again. If it happens once, you can hold your hands up. Twice isn't good enough. But three times just can't happen. So now we need a strong week on the training ground and make sure we attack Burton next weekend."

However, whilst frustrated and unhappy with his side’s last two performances, Brady was keen to point out that it was only two weeks ago when they were seconds away from an impressive win against Leyton Orient.

"The game against Leyton Orient was only a week and a half ago and that was an incredible effort,” he added. “It was a strong performance, everyone worked extremely hard and and that was only three games ago.

"Because we have so many injuries, we're playing the same players week in, week out. When you're professional footballers, you have to be up for it every game and keep working hard, but there's a few players who are dead on their feet.