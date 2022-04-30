Brady aggrieved but also proud after Exeter peg Cobblers back at Sixfields

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt a whole range of emotions after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by already promoted Exeter City in Saturday’s high-quality, top-of-the-table encounter at Sixfields.

The visitors impressed in the first-half but they trailed at the break as Mitch Pinnock’s wonderful solo goal put Cobblers on course for a vital victory.

However, Josh Eppiah missed a great chance at 1-0 and then Jack Sowerby saw a goal disallowed just seconds before Sam Nombe equalised.

"The result itself is disappointing and we are disappointed not to get three points but I'm definitely not disappointed with the effort and the application and the endeavour the players gave today,” said Brady.

"They had two chances in the second-half. One goes in and Liam Roberts makes an excellent save for the other one but we also had some great opportunities to win the game.

“We wanted three points but I’m so pleased because the players gave it all and produced a great performance.”

Brady did express one frustration though. Nombe’s equaliser came from a quick counter-attack after Town saw a goal disallowed for offside at the other end.

"If you watch the disallowed goal back, I feel a little bit aggrieved,” he added. “We went and celebrated but their goalkeeper has taken the free-kick about eight yards further forward from where the offside was.