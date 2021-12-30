Brady again urges his players to get vaccinated after COVID outbreak

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has once again urged his players to go and get vaccinated following the recent COVID outbreak at Sixfields.

Northampton have seen three games bite the dust, including Wednesday's trip to Scunthorpe United, due to a number of positive tests within both the playing squad and first-team staff.

It was revealed by the EFL last week that 25 per cent of players still do not intend to get vaccinated, with less than two thirds fully protected.

Some managers, including Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, have indicated that they would be reluctant to sign unvaccinated players in the future as they represent a ‘constant threat’ to their team-mates.

Brady did not go that far but, having already encouraged his players to get the jab earlier in the season, he has spoken to them again, although it is thought that the majority of Town’s squad have had at least one dose.

“It is a conversation that I have had with a few of the players who have got COVID again,” said Brady.

“But, again, I’ve never been one to preach to a player.

“All I want to do is offer some sound advice and then each individual can decide for themselves.

“Some might take it positively and go and get the jabs and their boosters and I do feel it’s important, I really do.

“If you look at the Rugby League in Australia, it’s now mandatory for all players and all teams to get vaccinated.

“The way they have done it, they’re not messing around, are they? They are making sure everyone in their environment is safe and well and protected as best they can.”

Whilst the timing of the outbreak has been frustrating, Brady is aware of the fortunate position he and his players are in.

"It's been tough to deal with but I bet many businesses out there are finding it very difficult just to keep going," he added.

"We're in a privileged position where we play football for a living and we are the ones that have to show we are resilient and we have to push on and set an example for anyone else out there who's struggling.