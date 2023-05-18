Cobblers boss Jon Brady has vowed to do ‘everything’ in his power to help the likes of David Norman and Paul Osew find new clubs after admitting it was ‘really tough’ to let them go.

Both men signed on short-term deals in March and played small but vital roles in the final few weeks of the season as Cobblers won promotion from League Two. Osew made four appearances while Norman played six times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the pair were among four first-team players to be released last week, alongside Jonny Maxted and Josh Harrop.

David Norman

"It was really tough sitting in front of David Norman because he's given everything to the cause,” admitted Brady. “But we have to make tough calls and I've had to make a lot of tough calls throughout the season.

"But I also want to help him on his journey and there's always an open door. If he doesn't get offers, he can come and train with us and stay sharp and we'll help him get ready for his next club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were already onto things and we were moving forward with recruitment plans before David came in but all of those players have put their bodies on the line for us and we hope we've given them a platform to help them with their careers.