Brady admits stretched Town will 'have to ride through this somehow'

Aaron McGowan has been added to the Cobblers' injury list

The Town squad has been really stretched in recent weeks, and the injury to in-form right-back Aaron McGowan has left the squad severely short in the defensive positions ahead of Tuesday night's Papa John's Trophy group clash with Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s (ko 7pm).

The right-back joins fellow defenders Michael Harriman, Sid Nelson and skipper Joseph Mills on the treatment table.

Brady has also revealed a handful of players are suffering from illness and are staying away from the main group, along with Dylan Connolly who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

It is a far from ideal situation, and although there is space in the squad for the Cobblers to bring in an out-of-contract player if they so wish, Brady says that won't be happening.

When asked if he has thought about bringing in cover, the Town boss said: "That really isn't an option to be honest, because there is nothing out there.

"Right now we are even stretched in terms of the cover we have (within the squad), thanks to injuries and illnesses.

"We are going to manipulate as best we can, and we have to ride through this somehow.

"It is probably fortuitous that we have got a break from the League, and we have to come out the other side.