Brady admits losing in-form Hoskins is a blow for Cobblers

Sam Hoskins has picked up five bookings this season.

Jon Brady wants to see other players step up and 'make their mark' after losing the in-form Sam Hoskins to suspension.

Brady has named the same starting line-up in each of the last four games but he will be unable to make it five in a row after Hoskins picked up his fifth booking of the season against Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form, scoring three in his last four, but will miss the visit of Carlisle United this weekend.

"We do have plenty of options so we can make some tweaks and that's what we recruited for - to make sure we had two for every position," said Brady.

"Obviously, it's not great to lose player in such good form, but that does open the door for an opportunity for another player to come in and make their mark."

Hoskins was booked for time-wasting over a free-kick late on against Tranmere despite it being part of Town's set-piece routine.

"Sammy did tell the referee what he was actually doing but unfortunately he still got booked for it," Brady added.

"I thought the referee had a pretty good game against a team that like to manage the game. He wasn't influenced in any way so I've got to give him credit there.