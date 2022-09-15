Brady admits it is 'a waiting game' on Cobblers injuries ahead of Rochdale date

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams is the latest concern for the Town boss, having hobbled off with a groin isse just 17 minutes into Tuesday night's 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

"Shaun has a bit of soreness at the moment, and we are waiting for the scans to come back," Brady told the media on Thursday afternoon. "We will then see where he is at for the weekend."

Danny Hylton, Aki Odimayo, Danny Hylton and Aaron McGowan are the others nursing strains, while Ben Fox suffered a knee injury in the recent EFL Trophy loss at Ipwich Town.

Josh Eppiah is now fit, but is recovering from a bout of food poisoning, and Brady wasn't able to confirm who is in the running for a return to the squad to face Dale.

"It is still a waiting game," said the Cobblers boss.

"Like I said the other night, there are still one or two that I thought would be back quicker, but they are taken a bit longer than we thought.

"One or two are just starting to get out on the grass, so we will see for Saturday."

Meanwhile, Brady has heaped praise the squad and players in it that have been fit enough to play, and get the team off to a great start in league two.

Town sit fifth in the table, having won five and lost just one of the eight matches, despite the fact they have been without key players.

"We have had a lot of injuries, but we haven't really made an issue of it,” said the Cobblers boss.

"What we have tried to do is focus on the group that are fit and strong, and it has been hugely positive with our performances.

"Players that probably weren't expected to feature so early os start, have started games and done really well.