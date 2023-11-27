‘I hold my hands up to that because I need to do better.’

Jon Brady watches on from the back of the stand at Sixfields.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admits he needs to improve his touchline behaviour to avoid further punishment in the future after serving a one-game suspension against Cambridge United on Saturday.

Brady received his fourth yellow card of the season – all for showing dissent on the touchline – during last Tuesday’s EFL Trophy defeat to MK Dons, which meant he was banished to the back of the main stand at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town manager was in constant communication with coaches Marc Richards, Ian Sampson and James Alger on the touchline throughout the game as Cobblers edged to a crucial victory.

Brady accepts he ‘has to be better’ to reduce the risk of missing more games in the future – ‘I hold my hands up to that because I need to do better’ – but he was happy with how things worked out in the end.

"I was stood up at the back of the stand next to the analyst,” he said. “I had an earpiece so I could speak to the staff down on the touchline. The staff know what we want to implement anway and it's great to have Sammo with us as an assistant and Marc Richards is doing a great job.

"We know what we want from our set-pieces but our goalkeeping coach sorts out the set-pieces and he runs through everything with whoever comes on, so the guys down on the touchline had it all under control.

"But I have to be better in the future.”

After back-to-back wins, Cobblers face a daunting task on Tuesday when they go to in-form Blackpool, who thumped previous league leaders Portsmouth 4-0 away from home on Saturday.