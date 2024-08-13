Brady admits he expected Cobblers to be 'disjointed' against Wycombe
Brady made seven changes from the weekend as five players made their first starts for the club, and the lack of cohesion and fluidity was evident in both attack and defence on a difficult night at Sixfields.
Wycombe created chances at will as they eased through to the second round thanks to Dan Udoh’s early strike and an own goal from Cobblers debutant Luke Mbete.
Brady said: "They made four changes but we made seven and I think that showed because we were disjointed and I was probably expecting that to be the case to be honest.
"We’re trying to give minutes to players that haven’t had minutes and we’re still topping them up and getting them ready, but you can't gift them two goals like we did and that showed how disjointed we were.
"The first goal is a mistake. It’s testament to Tyler and how hard he’s worked to get back playing but he’s tried to dribble his way out of a problem as a centre-half and that puts the ball at risk and it’s how their first goal comes about, which isn’t good enough.
"Nik (Tzanev) made some good saves and I’ll be totally honest about it, they could have scored more if not for him tonight.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.