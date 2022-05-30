Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady accepts that he and his players will have to deal with ‘higher expectations’ going into next season following their impressive 2021/22 campaign.

Town were touted for little more than a mid-table finish by many neutrals and pundits prior to last season but they started well and maintained their form all the way until the final day when they were pipped to the post by Bristol Rovers.

Defeat to Mansfield Town in the play-offs followed but there was still much to be positive about and supporters will now be hoping to go one step further next season.

"We know that we have to start all over again and we will start afresh,” Brady said. “We need to really build a team and we understand that the expectation will be a lot higher but we have set that expectation through what we have done this season.

"We know our fans here always want more and we are trying to deliver all of the time and we are always trying to give them more.”

Brady has been well supported by his backroom staff, especially assistant boss Colin Calderwood. The former Scotland defender returned to the club at the start of last season and has since taken on more responsibility for the recruitment strategy.

The 57-year-old was rumoured to be joining Swansea City as Russell Martin’s assistant manager a couple of weeks ago but nothing is thought to be imminent on that front, with Calderwood currently focused on his work at Sixfields and recruiting for next season.

Brady added: "Colin and I spoke in the off season and we met four or five times and the relationship we have developed between all of the staff here - Marc (Richards), James Alger, the analysis and medical departments - we all get along tremendously well.

"We have those uncomfortable conversations that you need to have and there are no grudges between us but we only do it to drive on and to improve and be better every day and that's hugely important.

"The one common goal is what we want the best for the club and we want to give the fans the best team we can give them and by doing that, we are driven every day to work harder and get the best results.

"And there is that extra motivation for us because we are local and all of know a lot of people and have a lot of friends in the town and it's quite personal for us.