Manager Jon Brady admits the goals Cobblers have conceded recently are ‘concerning’ and something they need to eradicate to turn their fortunes around.

Town have shipped two goals in three of their last four games, and many have been avoidable. The two at Salford were especially poorly defended, as was the opener against Stockport County on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an element of bad luck about County’s second as Ryan Johnson’s off target header flicked off Jack Sowerby and into the net, but Brady accepts his side need to improve defensively, particularly given their wasteful finishing at the other end, although he is hindered by the current injury problems.

Jon Brady

"The goals we are conceding at the other end, that is concerning,” he admitted. “We have our goalkeeper out and our two main centre-halves are out and that does make a difference but we need to try and tighten up at the back.

"But the way we came out in the second-half on Saturday was really good. We talked about breaking their back-line and how to do it and it was fantastic improvisation from Mitch (Pinnock) to create the chance for Sam (Hoskins)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a good connection and I'm not too sure the goalkeeper knew much about it. It just came off his shin and went wide and those are the small margins and the inches you live and die by and unfortunately it didn't go our way."

Whilst Cobblers have not played terribly in recent games, they are being punished at both ends of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You look at this league and it’s so tight – games are won and lost in both boxes,” Brady added. “Their manager (Dave Challinor) came out and said how outstanding those saves were from his goalkeeper.

"We probably created more chances than most teams have at their place recently and some really, really good chances as well and funnily all four of our best chances fell to our talisman.

Advertisement Hide Ad