Cobblers boss Jon Brady was as pleased with the performance as he was with the result after his side’s much-needed 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at Sixfields on Saturday.

Northampton ended their six-game winless run thanks to a dominant second half performance as goals from Marc Leonard and Sam Hoskins earned a fifth league win of the season.

"I'm really pleased with the performance," said Brady. "We needed that and every player came to the table.

Jon Brady

"That's the type of energy, work-rate and tempo we need because that's our template and our DNA. It's been tough because we've been playing the same players week in, week out but today we were able to freshen it up with players coming back in. That makes one hell of a difference and we looked more physical and had more about us.

"The game opened up in the second half. Tactically, they went to 4-4-2 so the midfield opened up more and if we could win their balls in good areas, we were able to get in behind them and play forward and more space opened up. That helped us and then we broke on them brilliantly after we got the first goal.