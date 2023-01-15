Brady admits Cobblers might need to rethink their transfer plans after injury list grows

Sam Sherring and Aaron McGowan both hobbled off in the second-half.

Manager Jon Brady admits Cobblers’ growing injury list may change the club’s ‘perspective’ in the January transfer market after Sam Sherring and Aaron McGowan joined the treatment room.

Brady was already without Shaun McWilliams, Lee Burge and Tyler Magloire for Saturday’s League Two game at Stockport County and then lost captain and defensive linchpin Jon Guthrie to illness on the morning of the game.

Young defender Max Dyche was drafted in at centre-back and new signing Tom King made an immediate debut in goal, but Brady’s problems did not end there as both Sherring and McGowan hobbled off in the second-half.

"We found out Jon was ill when we woke up on the morning of the game and that obviously disrupts things and then we took a fair few injuries so by the end of the game we were quite skinny,” said Brady.

"We have four players who would probably start in our team at home and then your captain goes down, then Sam Sherring comes off, then Aaron McGowan comes off and you're trying to find a way to get back into the game.”

Brady has been keen not to do anything drastic in the transfer market this month but his hand might be forced.

He added: "It certainly might change our perspective in terms of what we need but first we will have to take stock and have a head count and off the back of that we will assess.