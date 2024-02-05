Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted his side ‘imploded’ during a costly 12-minute period that ended all hope of getting something out of Saturday’s League One contest away at table-topping Portsmouth.

Town trailed 2-0 at half-time after early goals from Connor Ogilvie and Paddy Lane but they were given a lifeline nine minutes into the second half when Tom McIntyre was dismissed for a straight red card following a reckless challenge on Mitch Pinnock.

Four minutes later the visitors won a free-kick in a dangerous position just outside the penalty box, however instead of shooting or crossing, they tried to play it short and lost possession, and Pompey were away on the break as Lane scored his second to effectively end the contest.

Callum Lang added a fourth 12 minutes later before Marc Leonard grabbed a consolation in the final minute of normal time.

"We started to have a bit of purpose after the red card but then we implode with the free-kick,” admitted Brady. “We set up differently at the free-kick, we didn't plan to set up and do anything like that.

"I'm all for improvisation at the right time but we loaded the box at the back stick and they (Portsmouth) were one defender short but we've tried to play it short, which was really disappointing, and to go 3-0 down, it then gives you a mountain to climb.

"At 2-0, against 10 men, I felt we had an opportunity, especially as we came out after half-time and had a couple of chances, but the third goal kills your momentum.”

Cobblers lost only two of 12 league games across November, December and January but they’ve now been beaten in back-to-back outings and slipped from ninth to 11th following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat.

Brady added: "Everyone tipped us for relegation and there was a reason why people did that but we have shown we are competitive in this league. Portsmouth is a tough place to go in anyone's books.

"To give away the goals we did, it makes life a lot harder but they are a side who are potentially going to go on and get promoted to the Championship so they have a different fight.