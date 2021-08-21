Brady admits Cobblers 'have to be a lot better' after Rochdale defeat

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted his side must 'serve up a lot better' in the future after they were beaten 3-1 by Rochdale on Saturday.

Town's first defeat of the season arrived in disappointing fashion as they were comfortably second-best against previously winless Dale.

Max Taylor's first-half header was quickly cancelled out by Jon Guthrie, but Dale dominated the second-half and eased to victory thanks to goals from Josh Andrews and Abraham Odoh.

Andrews' goal caused a lot of consternation in the stands at Sixfields, but Brady had no complaints and instead put the focus on his side's defending.

"There was always going to be a time when we lost," said Brady. "I didn't want it to be today obviously but there were a few things that contrived to the loss.

"I don't think we were at our sharpest. They go 1-0 up and we fight back to get to 1-1 but I've got to say, for all the stick the linesman got, their second goal wasn't offside. We've got to defend that better.

"We then huff and puff and had a couple of opportunities. Mitch (Pinnock) had a strike and Jon Guthrie had a header at the back post, but unfortunately he couldn't put it on target.

"We were having to chase the game and pushed forward but we weren't balanced enough and they break our lines to score the third goal.

"We have to be a lot better because that wasn't right but although we're disappointed, we have to stay even about it and make sure we serve up a lot better at home.