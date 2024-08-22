Brady admits Cobblers have had to 'play differently' so far this season but says style will 'develop'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cobblers will keep looking to ‘develop’ their style of football this season after manager Jon Brady admitted they have had to play ‘differently’ in the opening two league games. ​

It has been noticeable that, without Marc Leonard, Cobblers have mixed it up more so far this season, often looking to go long earlier and not play through the thirds as much. However, Brady hopes and believes that will change over the course of the season, especially following the arrival of Samy Chouchane on loan from Brighton.

Described as a ‘ball-playing’ central midfielder, Chouchane became Northampton’s 11th summer signing when he joined the club on a season-long loan on Monday.

The Town boss said: "Our press was really good against Exeter but I thought our use of the ball could have been a lot better and that's something we need to work on.

Jon Brady

"It's important to have players like Samy because I don't want to lose that aspect of us and our style of play.

"We've developed our style over the last three and a bit years but it's a work in progress at the moment and there might be a bit suffering at times.

"I know in the two games we've played so far we have had to play a little bit differently to how we'd like to play but we've had to suit the personnel that are playing and I want to keep developing our style of play this season."

Cobblers also have work to do off the ball, particularly from defensive set-pieces having already conceded from corners against Bristol Rovers and Exeter.

"It's just something we need to make sure we get right,” Brady added. “It comes down to fine margins and there are a lot of blocks and bumps in there.

"But we have to be more aggressive and make sure that what's happened over the last two games doesn't happen as regularly going forward."