Brady admits Cobblers felt disappointed not to win after 'dominating' against Mansfield Town

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted the relief of salvaging a late point against Mansfield Town on Boxing Day was tinged with some disappointment after his side failed to make more of their earlier dominance at Field Mill.

Town made all of the running in the first-half against their promotion rivals and created several good openings, the best of which saw an unmarked Ben Fox fluff his lines after being expertly picked out by Shaun McWilliams.

The visitors continued to edge the chances in a more even second-half, only for Will Swan to poke Mansfield into an undeserved lead with just six minutes to play. Fortunately for the Cobblers, Sam Hoskins smashed home an even later volley to snatch a point.

"I thought some of our play was really good,” said Brady. “We dominated possession and we dominated them on the ball and I felt we were the team that was looking to get the three points.

"I am pleased to get the point but in the changing room afterwards, the boys feel, and I feel, we could have got the win with the way we played. We didn't but it's a point and we move forward.

“You never have it easy against Mansfield. We have had some good battles with them and they are a strong, strong side at this level. They have only lost two at home all season but I thought we acquitted ourselves well.”

Cobblers have now won 15 points from losing positions this season, including four in the past week.

"I think it's an attitude thing and the temperament within the squad because nothing fazes them,” Brady added. “We have belief in the way we play and what we do and we have players who can deliver in key moments like that.