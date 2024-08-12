Brady admits Cobblers are behind on their fitness after tiring against Bristol Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes his side’s fitness levels are playing catch up with the rest of the league due to the fact that most of his signings arrived late into the window and are still getting up to speed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town have recruited eight players this summer but the first of those was not confirmed until early July and the first week of pre-season. A flurry of new signings arrived in the following two weeks but Brady does not believe they are yet at 100 per cent, especially after the club’s pre-season training camp in Spain was postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was evident against Bristol Rovers on Saturday that Cobblers faded after a strong start and they were made to pay by Bryant Bilongo’s stoppage-time header as the home side finished strong.

"We were really competitive compared to where we've been all pre-season,” said Brady. “We are at least two games down on our fitness so to put in that effort and energy is testament to the group.

Jon Brady

"Players came in late so we will build our fitness but again I've had to change two on the back-line and that's typical us. I thought Jordan (Willis) did really well and a special mention to Tyler (Magloire) who had to come on because Jordan was struggling to get through the full 90 due to the fact we're not quite there yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But after a year and a half out, Tyler comes on and played his first league match for the last 30 minutes and that's a real positive for us.

"Tariqe (Fosu) also came on and we're going to have to build his minutes, but I knew before the game the constraints we had and potentially who we'd need to bring off and who might not be able to make it through the full 90. Once we get our fitness levels up there, we should keep improving and that's important.”