It’s been a busy couple of days on the training pitch as Jon Brady tries to ‘knit together’ his squad after a difficult opening week of the season.

Cobblers have lost both games, not even scoring a goal, and they particularly struggled in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Wycombe when seven summer signings started and a further two came on.

"You could see that it was a case of a lot of players playing with each other for the first time,” said Brady. “We're trying to get used to them and we're pushing them to get more out of them and connect them.

"It looked disjointed all over and we're missing Tom (Eaves) and a few others at the moment, but now we have to try and knit that together as quickly as we can and it's our responsibility to do that.

"There were bits to be happy about and there were other bits that we really need to work on. It's our responsibility to do that and to bring the group together and make sure that the work ethic is there.”

Even at this early stage of the campaign, Cobblers could do with a result and performance at home to Exeter City this weekend. The Grecians started their season with an impressive win over Rotherham.

"I think they are similar to last season,” Brady added. “Maybe a bit better in how they build from the back and it's part of their DNA, especially with the goalkeeper who is really calm and composed.

"To beat Rotherham at any stage is a fantastic result so we know how strong that challenge will be. We have to make sure we are strong at home because that’s always been a strength of ours over the years.”

Many are expecting Cobblers and Exeter to among those battling for survival this season but that does not concern Brady, who added: "I don't look at it like that. I just look at them as another team and another game that we want three points from and it'll be the same for them.

"I believe they have the ability to push up the league with the signings they’ve made but it's important to be strong at home and we want to continue that this season.”