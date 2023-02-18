Brady accepts the criticism after lambasting Cobblers' 'poor' defending and game management in defeat to Grimsby Town

Jon Brady

Jon Brady says Cobblers fans have every right to criticise him after admitting his side’s ‘game management’ simply wasn't good enough as they slumped to defeat to Grimsby Town at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins poked Northampton into the lead on 18 minutes and they appeared to have things under control before conceding two poor goals in a disastrous finish. Josh Emmanuel was somehow allowed to create both, afforded time and space to deliver two crosses for Luke Waterfall and Anthony Glennon to head home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady was unhappy with fans booing his team after Tuesday’s draw against Wimbledon but having now gone four without a win, he accepted that they were right to be critical in the aftermath of Saturday’s defeat.

"I'm very disappointed that we didn't manage the game better and see it out," said Brady. "It's a game we should have won but we defended poorly down the left-hand side in two moments.

"The crosses shouldn't have been allowed in the first place and then we didn't defend them well enough, and to concede two headers in those positions, it's not good enough.

"At 1-0, I felt we had opportunities to go and put the game bed. We didn't take them but we should still manage the game better and that's the thing which has cost us most today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad