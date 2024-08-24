Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt a tinge of ‘disappointment’ despite his side roaring back from two goals down to draw 2-2 away at Barnsley on Saturday.

Among those tipped for promotion from League One this season, almost everyone inside Oakwell expected the Tykes to ease to victory once they moved into a 2-0 lead through Max Watters and Adam Phillips.

Town rallied, however, and struck twice in the final 18 minutes as substitute Liam McCarron whizzed home his first goal for the club after a driving run before Jack Baldwin did likewise with a brave header from Mitch Pinnock’s deep free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We came in at half-time and I was a bit disappointed to be 1-0 down to be honest given the amount of chances we had and the way we kept getting into their penalty area,” admitted Brady.

"Their defender has cleared one off the line, I don’t know how it didn’t go in, and we had some clear-cut chances but our finishing in the first half wasn’t where we needed it to be given the quality of players we have in the final third.

"The goal we gave away in the first half was poor and then to concede that second one straight from kick-off was awful from us, but to come back from 2-0 down away from home, and at a team like Barnsley, shows tremendous character.

"We had a couple of chances after that so I’m pleased with a point but to be honest I’m a bit disappointed we didn’t get all three.”