Bradford City trio back in training ahead of Sixfields trip
Kelly was scheduled to play in a behind-closed-doors game on Wednesday after recovering from a groin injury sustained in pre-season. Pattison will be monitored during the week following an Achilles problem and Oduor is training again after missing Saturday’s opening day win over Wycombe with concussion.
“We’re going to see if he (Kelly) can play part of this game,” Graham Alexander told the Telegraph & Argus. “He’s ahead of schedule as he was at the end of last season. We didn’t think he’d be available for the last game of the season but he got there and it was great to have him involved.
“We’ll see how he is in training and then make a decision on whether to play. If he can play in the majority of that then we’ve got another good player back in. Obviously Aden is back from suspension as well, so the squad is hopefully looking a bit healthier and stronger by Saturday.”
