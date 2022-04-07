Bradford City pair to miss Sixfields date - but striker could be back in contention

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

Bradford City are set to be without striker Tom Elliott and midfielder Levi Sutton for Saturday’s trip to Sixfields.

Elliott, who joined the Bantams on loan from Salford in January, could well miss the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained against Harrogate.

City boss Mark Hughes said: “Tom’s injury is more significant than we thought initially. The likelihood is that he will probably miss the rest of the season.

“He’ll be seeing a specialist with his knee, he has seen some up to this point to give us that indication.

“He’s disappointed because he hasn’t been able to show myself and Glyn (Hodges) what he’s been able to do. He’s just got to make sure he’s right and ready to go again.”

Sutton will also be absent on Saturday, with Hughes adding: “Levi’s injury has settled down quite quickly. He’s had the problem before and it’s just flared up again and he’s got a little bit of discomfort.

“We’re hopeful that he will be able to join in training again next week and he’ll be able to manage the issue.”

But Hughes will have Lee Angol back available after 10 weeks out. The striker played in a friendly against Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Hughes added: “You can’t just throw guys straight back in and expect them to be sound right from the off.