Cobblers produced one of their finest performances in recent years to outclass promotion rivals Bradford City and cruise to a dominant 3-1 victory at Valley Parade on Saturday.
Mitch Pinnock capitalised on a defensive error to get the ball rolling and within two minutes Shaun McWilliams had side-footed in a second. Several chances came and went either side of half-time before Sam Sherring’s first Cobblers goal wrapped up a magnificent away win. Here are our player ratings from a wonderful afternoon in West Yorkshire...
1. Lee Burge
His handling was faultless in the difficult, slippery conditions at Valley Parade, something his opposite number struggled with. Saved and, importantly, held several long-range attempts, which was about all Bradford could muster. Would have earned a thoroughly deserved clean sheet if not for an avoidable penalty in stoppage-time... 8.5
2. Aaron McGowan
It hasn't taken him long to rediscover last season's form. Makes such a difference to how Cobblers play both at the back - particularly aerially - and going the other way. His first 90 minutes of the season and looks back to his best already... 8.5
3. Sam Sherring
Absolutely superb for 91 minutes, the only blot coming in stoppage-time when he conceded a soft penalty. That doesn't take anything away from his best display in Cobblers claret - or pink - though. So assured defensively until then and bagged his first goal for the club with a deft header in off the post... 9
4. Jon Guthrie
Few players have been as consistent and as reliable in a Cobblers shirt as the captain over the last 15 months and this was another dominant defensive showing to add to the list. Kept Cook in his pocket and restricted Bradford to barely any clear chances in open play. He's also now reached the cut-off point for five bookings so can breathe easy... 9
