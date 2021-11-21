Bradford City 1 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Mitch Pinnock's excellent opener was quickly cancelled out by Charles Vernam in a game of few chances. Here are our player ratings from Valley Parade....
1. Liam Roberts
His only meaningful save of the afternoon came just three minutes in, beating away Cooke's low drive. Twice quick off his line to deny onrushing attackers, the second of which led to tempers boiling over as Gilliead left a leg in... 7.5
2. Aaron McGowan
Involved in a lot of the play down the right side, linking well with Sowerby, Hoskins and others. Swung in one excellent crosses and so nearly snatched a late winner, firing into the side-netting. Defensively sound, can't be blamed for the equaliser after being left two on one... 8
3. Fraser Horsfall
Produced a fantastic block as Cooke shaped to shoot in the first-half and was relatively untroubled until his misjudgement allowed Lavery to nip in and set up Vernam. A rare error and without it Town might have taken all three points... 6
4. Jon Guthrie
No slip-ups this time as he helped Cobblers return to their solid, hard-to-break-down selves of a few weeks ago. Bradford managed only three shots on target and two of those were pretty timid efforts. Won what felt like a ton of headers... 8