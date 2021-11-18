Bradford absentees totting up for Cobblers visit

Lee Angol.

Bradford City have a few injury concerns for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two game against Northampton.

The Bantams were taken to extra-time in Tuesday’s first round replay against Exeter City but ultimately lost comfortably at St James Park, beaten 3-0.

However, it later emerged that Exeter had made one substitution too many during the game and therefore the tie will be played for a third time on November 30.

But Lee Angol's suspension for this weekend still stands after he was sent off for two bookable offences in midweek.

Top scorer Andy Cook has already been ruled out until December with a hamstring injury while Paudie O’Connor, Levi Sutton and Yann Songo’o all appeared to be struggling towards the end of Tuesday’s game and Liam Ridehalgh missed out through illness.

Manager Derek Adams said: “I’ll find out in the next couple of days.

“But we were back to full strength, other than Andy Cook, and in a much better place.