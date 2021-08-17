Brackley's clash with Darlington is postponed

Action from Brackley Town's 1-0 win at Chorley on the opening day of the National League North season. Picture by Brian Martin

Brackley Town's first home game of the Vanarama National League North campaign has been postponed.

The Saints, who claimed a superb 1-0 win at Chorley on the opening weekend of the season, had been due to take on Darlington at St James Park on Saturday.

However, it was confirmed last night (Monday) that, due to a number of Darlington players contracting Covid-19, the National League has postponed the fixture. No new date has been set.

A statement on Darlington's website said: "The league has confirmed today (Monday) that because of our Covid issues, our away game at Brackley this Saturday has been postponed.

"No new date has been set for the re-arranged fixture. Our next game is scheduled to be the home game against Alfreton on Saturday, August 28."

It means Kevin Wilkin's team won't get an immediate chance to build on their success at Chorley last Saturday as the three points were secured thanks to a late goal from summer signing Twariq Yusuf.