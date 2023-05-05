News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
4 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
17 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Brackley will ‘have a right go’ as they gear up for huge play-off clash at Chester

Gareth Dean will urge his Brackley Town players to “have a right go” as they bid to move another step closer to promotion on Sunday (3.30pm kick-off).

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 5th May 2023, 08:18 BST- 2 min read

The Saints will step into the cauldron of the Deva Stadium to take on Chester, who earned home advantage in the semi-finals of the Vanarama National League North play-offs after finishing in third place.

Brackley went through a marathon evening on Wednesday as they drew 2-2 with Gloucester City in their eliminator at St James Park before winning 5-3 in the resulting penalty shoot-out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dean’s team will start as the underdogs on Sunday as they take on Calum McIntyre’s team who lost just six games during the regular 46-match season.

Interim boss Gareth Dean watches on during Brackley Town's play-off eliminator against Gloucester City on Wednesday night. Picture by Josh NesdenInterim boss Gareth Dean watches on during Brackley Town's play-off eliminator against Gloucester City on Wednesday night. Picture by Josh Nesden
Interim boss Gareth Dean watches on during Brackley Town's play-off eliminator against Gloucester City on Wednesday night. Picture by Josh Nesden
Most Popular

But the interim boss feels his players will have gained “belief and momentum” after advancing in midweek.

“Calum has done a great job with them,” Dean said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know a lot of the players, I have shared changing-rooms with a lot of them so I know how strong they are as a group.

“He’s got them ticking, they have been pretty consistent all year. He has a nice balance between defence and attack. They will be a tough nut to crack.

“But hopefully the lads can take a bit of belief and momentum from Wednesday and go there and put on a good display.

“I said before the Gloucester game that if you don’t want to play in these games, you’re in the wrong place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And it’s exactly that. Why would you not want to play in an occasion like this?

“There will be a huge crowd at Chester. Go and open your shoulders, stick your chests out, enjoy it, relish being in that atmosphere and have a right go. That’s all you can ask.”

The winners of Sunday’s semi-final will go on to face either King’s Lynn Town or Kidderminster Harriers, who play at 12.30pm on the same day, in the play-off final on Sunday, May 14 (3.30pm), which will be screened live on BT Sport.

Related topics:BrackleyChesterBrackley TownKing's Lynn Town