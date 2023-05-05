Brackley will ‘have a right go’ as they gear up for huge play-off clash at Chester

The Saints will step into the cauldron of the Deva Stadium to take on Chester, who earned home advantage in the semi-finals of the Vanarama National League North play-offs after finishing in third place.

Brackley went through a marathon evening on Wednesday as they drew 2-2 with Gloucester City in their eliminator at St James Park before winning 5-3 in the resulting penalty shoot-out.

Dean’s team will start as the underdogs on Sunday as they take on Calum McIntyre’s team who lost just six games during the regular 46-match season.

Interim boss Gareth Dean watches on during Brackley Town's play-off eliminator against Gloucester City on Wednesday night. Picture by Josh Nesden

But the interim boss feels his players will have gained “belief and momentum” after advancing in midweek.

“Calum has done a great job with them,” Dean said.

“I know a lot of the players, I have shared changing-rooms with a lot of them so I know how strong they are as a group.

“He’s got them ticking, they have been pretty consistent all year. He has a nice balance between defence and attack. They will be a tough nut to crack.

“But hopefully the lads can take a bit of belief and momentum from Wednesday and go there and put on a good display.

“I said before the Gloucester game that if you don’t want to play in these games, you’re in the wrong place.

“And it’s exactly that. Why would you not want to play in an occasion like this?

“There will be a huge crowd at Chester. Go and open your shoulders, stick your chests out, enjoy it, relish being in that atmosphere and have a right go. That’s all you can ask.”