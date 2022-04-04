Brackley Town’s Wilkin named top boss for March

Kevin Wilkin

The Brackley Town boss has enjoyed an incredible season so far with the Saints right in the hunt for the title.

Their impressive record in March saw them start off with a solid 0-0 draw at Southport before they thrashed Guiseley 5-0.

They then beat AFC Telford, Kidderminster Harriers and Alfreton Town before rounding the month off with a 1-1 draw at Spennymoor Town.

And Brackley only further enhanced their title credentials on the first weekend of April as James Armson’s penalty earned them a crucial 1-0 victory over leaders Gateshead in front of over 1,500 fans at St James Park.