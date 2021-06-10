Brackley Town's 'Venue' is set to open as Glenn is celebrated

Brackley Town record apperance holder Glenn Walker will have his achievement marked by a special match at St James Park on June 26

Brackley Town are throwing the doors of their new clubhouse open to the fans towards the end of the month as they also get ready to celebrate Glenn Walker’s feat of becoming the club’s record appearance holder.

The long-awaited opening of the new clubhouse – The Venue at Brackley Town Football Club – will take place on Tuesday, June 22 with the town’s mayor set to cut the ribbon while fans will be able to come and have a look around between 10am and 5pm.

And then, the supporters will have the chance to return to the terraces at St James Park to watch a special match between the Glenn Walker All Stars and a Brackley Town XI on Saturday, June 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new clubhouse will be open for business and the event will start at 11.30am with a walking football tournament.

The main game will kick off at 3pm with record appearance holder Walker calling on the services of a lot of former Brackley players to make up his squad for the game.

Players already confirmed to play on the day are: Eddie Nisevic, Eddie Odhiambo, Carl Baker, Dave Pitt, Simeon Maye, Daniel Nti, Tom Winters, Michael Corcoran, Richard Batchelor, Charlie Killie, Joe Magunda, Marvin Robinson, Owen Story, Luke Graham, Aaron Williams, Lorrell Smith, Curtis McDonald, Elliot Sandy, Brett Solkhon, Gary Mulligan and Luke Fairlamb.

Admission will be by ticket only, priced at £5 for adults and £2 for under-18s.

Brackley, meanwhile, have put their season tickets for the 2021-22 National League North campaign on sale with an early bird offer running until July 1.

The early bird prices are as follows: adult £200, concession (over 65) £125, under-18s £75 and under-10s £15.

Tickets for the match on June 26 and season tickets can be purchase through the Brackley website www.brackleytownfc.com

There has been further cause for celebration at St James Park over the past week after Alan Bannard was named the Vanarama Volunteer of the Month for May.

Club CEO Janene Butters said: “Alan typifies the very best of volunteering at our club.

“Most days Alan will devote several hours to club work, reporting to the ground to undertake a wide range of jobs in support of our grounds and stadium maintenance team. Nothing is too much trouble.

“Alan is simply a great person to have around and I am delighted that his contribution to our club has this wider recognition.”

Kevin Wilkin’s work in building his squad for the new National League North campaign has also continued with defender Jordan Cullinane-Liburd becoming the latest player to commit