Brackley Town's clash at Farsley Celtic falls foul of the freezing temperatures

The decision was made yesterday (Friday) to hold an inspection at the Citadel and, with the pitch already frozen and no sign of the temperatures rising, the call was made early.

It means more frustration for Roger Johnson’s high-flying Saints after their home match with King’s Lynn Town was also postponed last Tuesday evening.

Brackley will now have to wait until next Saturday (January 28) to get back into action when they are due to host Gloucester City at St James Park.