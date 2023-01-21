News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brackley Town's clash at Farsley Celtic falls foul of the freezing temperatures

Brackley Town’s Vanarama National League North clash at Farsley Celtic has been called off.

By Jon Dunham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The decision was made yesterday (Friday) to hold an inspection at the Citadel and, with the pitch already frozen and no sign of the temperatures rising, the call was made early.

It means more frustration for Roger Johnson’s high-flying Saints after their home match with King’s Lynn Town was also postponed last Tuesday evening.

Hide Ad

Brackley will now have to wait until next Saturday (January 28) to get back into action when they are due to host Gloucester City at St James Park.

Brackley Town's match at Farsley Celtic has been postponed due to a frozen pitch
Farsley CelticBrackley TownKing's Lynn TownBrackley