Brackley Town four points clear as they return to winning ways

Tre Mitford takes the congratulations after he scored the only goal of the game to give Brackley Town victory over Hereford. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Kevin Wilkin was pleased with “an important win” as Brackley Town saw off Hereford 1-0 to move four points clear at the top of the Vanarama National League North.

Tre Mitford’s second-half header secured the points as the Saints enjoyed their return to St James Park after three successive away games.

There was little to write home about during an even first half but Brackley dominated after the break and took the lead on 53 minutes when a fine run and cross by Matt Lowe set up a goalmouth scramble, which was eventually finished by Mitford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twariq Yusuf fired over after another break-away by Lowe, who also had an effort cleared off the line, while only a fingertip stop from Brandon Hall denied Mitford a second.

The closest Hereford came was a double chance as first Jaanai Gordon and then Tom Owen-Evans were denied by Danny Lewis.

Krystian Pearce received a straight red card for a challenge on substitute Wes York late on and it was York’s fierce effort that was close to doubling Saints’ lead and sealing the win in added time.

“It was an important win after losing as we did at Kettering last Sunday so it is a pleasing response to that,” manager Wilkin said.

“Hereford kept asking questions of us but once we re-grouped at half-time there was a period where we were very good, we scored the goal and had some really good moments.

“Their goalkeeper pulled off a wonderful save to deny Tre a second goal and keep it interesting going into the final period.

Hereford did well and kept us fighting all the way to the line.

“ It was enjoyable to be back here on home territory with the good support we’ve got and to be rewarded with the result.”