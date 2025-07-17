Brackley Town clash against Scunthorpe United picked for live TV coverage

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan (Picture: Pete Norton)

Brackley Town's home date with Scunthorpe United in the Enterprise National League on Saturday, August 30 has been selected for live television coverage on DAZN.

The Saints' showdown with the Iron, who were promoted alongside the Saints from National League North in May, has been selected as one of six National League games to be shown live in August and is switched to a 5.30pm kick-off at St James Park.

The match is the third home date of the season for Brackley in their first season in the fifth tier of English football, following on from their opener against Eastleigh on August 9 and the visit of Rochdale on August 23.

Their other August fixtures see them go to Morecambe (Aug 16), Yeovil Town (Aug 20) and Tamworth (Aug 25).

September then opens with the anticipated visit of Carlisle United in a midweek fixtures (Sep 3), with other standout fixtures including a home Boxing Day date with Forest Green Rovers.

The Saints see out 2025 with a trip to Boston United on December 30 and start the new year with a trip to Spotland to play Rochdale on Saturday, January 3.

Brackley have been given a midweek date for the long trip to Cornwall to take on Truro City (Tues, Jan 20), and they also finish the season with a big hike, going to Cumbria to take on Carlisle on Saturday, April 25.

The Saints continue their pre-season build-up this Saturday when they travel to Chelmsford City, before hosting Leicester City Under-21s at St James Park next Tuesday (7.30pm).

Gavin Cowan's side suffered defeat in their latest runout on Tuesday night, going down 2-0 at home to Sky Bet League Two outfit MK Dons, who won it thanks to goals from Will Collar and big-money signing Aaron Collins.

That match came off the back of Brackley’s mini tour to the Isle Of Man last weekend.

The trip saw the Saints take on FC Isle Of Man in a friendly on Saturday, and they were 3-0 winners thanks to an own goal and strikes from Ryan Haynes and Danny Waldron.

The match also saw a first game in the red and white for experiened new signing Michael Nottingham, with the big defender joining from Scottish side Livingston, who he helped to promotion to the top flight last season.

Nottingham has also played for the likes of Accrington Stanley, Crewe Alexandra and Blackpool,

Brackley Town 2025/26 National League fixture list: August: Sat 9: Eastleigh (H); Sat 16: Morecambe (A); Wed 20: Yeovil Town (A); Sat 23: Rochdale (H); Mon 25: Tamworth (A); Sat 30: Scunthorpe United (H); September: Wed 3: Carlisle United (H); Sat 6: Aldershot Town (A); Sat 13: Hartlepool United (A); Sat 20: Sutton United (H); Tue 23: Truro City (H); Sat 27: Solihull Moors (A); October: Wed 1: Wealdstone (H); Sat 4: FC Halifax Town (A); Sat 11: Emirates FA Cup 4Q; Sat 18: Gateshead (H); Sat 25: Southend United (A); November: Sat 1: Emirates FA Cup 1; Wed 5: Braintree Town (A); Sat 8: Boreham Wood (H); Sat 15: Altrincham (A); Sat 22: York City (H); Sat 29: Woking (A); December: Sat 6: Eastleigh (A)/Emirates FA Cup 2; Sat 13: Isuzu FA Trophy 3; Sat 20: Morecambe (H); Fri 26: Forest Green Rovers (H); Tue 30: Boston United (A); January: Sat 3: Rochdale (A); Sat 10: Emirates FA Cup 3/Isuzu FA Trophy 4; Sat 17: Yeovil Town (H); Tue 20: Truro City (A); Sat 24: Hartlepool United (H); Sat 31: Sutton United (A)/ Isuzu FA Trophy 5; February: Sat 7: Solihull Moors (H); Wed 11: FC Halifax Town (H); Sat 14: Gateshead (A); Sat 21: Southend United (H); Tue 24: Wealdstone (A); Sat 28: Altrincham (H)/Isuzu FA Trophy 6; March: Sat 7: Boreham Wood (A); Sat 14: Woking (H); Sat 21: York City (A); Tue 24: Braintree Town (H); Sat 28: Tamworth (H)/Isuzu FA Trophy Semi-Final; April: Fri 3: Forest Green Rovers (A); Mon 6: Boston United (H); Sat 11: Scunthorpe United (A); Sat 18: Aldershot Town (H); Sat 25: Carlisle United (A)