Brackley Town buoyed by big win double ahead of key battle

But the Saints boss believes his players can approach the game with real belief, having picked up two morale-boosting wins during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Brackley were 1-0 winners at Gloucester City last Saturday before securing a superb 2-0 success at home to Kidderminster Harriers two days later.

But the Saints know things will only get tougher against a Chorley side who have not lost since the opening day of the Vanarama National League North season.

"There's no easy games and they are a strong, battle-hardened side,” Wilkin said.

"We know we need to be at our very best to go and get anything out of that game.

"It's the challenge that we need to learn to embrace in the right way and if we can do that, we know we can give ourselves a chance.

"We've got players who can go and score goals, and we want to go and score more goals if we can and try to win games a little bit more handsomely.

"Equally, if we have to go and keep clean sheets to win games, that may have to be the way forward again.”

Brackley, who won their opening-day meeting with Scarborough, had lost three successive matches, scoring just once before last weekend’s win double.

And Wilkin is calling on his side to start stringing good results together.

"We're searching for that consistency,” he said.

"We're very much aware we're very much a work in progress.

"Not having Glenn (Walker) and Shep (Murombedzi) available to us, two really experienced campaigners who we've called upon time and again to play and be consistent, provides an chance for other boys to stake their claim.

"You need opportunity and when you get that, it's important you grasp it with both hands.

"People have done themselves no harm on Monday.

"We know areas we need to work on, improve on but it was important to get three points before we get together on Thursday.

"Looking at areas we need to improve on is part of the process.

"We realise it's going to be really tough this weekend but it's nice to be able to look forward to it on the back of a good home result.”

Wes York and Jimmy Armson got the goals as Brackley beat Kidderminster on Monday.

And Wilkin said: "We're absolutely delighted with the result.

"On the back of a terrific away performance at Gloucester, to go out there on Monday with a couple of our big players out of the side, it wasn't easy for us.

"A lot of what we've got outside of our first 11 is young and inexperienced but it was great to see the way people handled the day and the occasion.