Brackley face Chorley on Sunday (picture: Pete Keen)

And he wants them to keep their standards high this Sunday as they face a Vanarama National League North play-off semi-final against Chorley at St James Park (kick-off 3pm).

Chorley edged past Curzon Ashton on penalties after a goalless draw in the play-off eliminator on Wednesday night.

Brackley now go into the game against this weekend’s visitors in fantastic form as they seek to book their place in the play-off final, scheduled to take place at the home of the finalist who finished highest in the table, on Saturday, May 4.

The Saints ended their regular-season campaign by securing third place as they claimed a comprehensive 5-1 win at Blyth last Saturday.

Brackley were 4-0 up at the break thanks to doubles from Morgan Roberts and Danny Newton.

Dan Turner finished the job 15 minutes from time.

And Saints boss Cowan said: "It's always difficult to play Blyth away but we came out of the blocks, started very, very fast and the game was won at half-time really.

"The big task for us was to stay focused, concentrate ready for what we knew would be a tough second half.

"Credit to the players - they were brilliant all week, preparing right for the game.

"The lads conducted themselves brilliantly and to win so convincingly is full credit to where they are now and where they've comefrom.

"It (last weekend's fast start) doesn't surprise me with the lads because we're mentally and physically very strong.

"We've got a particularly strong mentality and that's what it takes to start games so fast and make sure you're concentrating all the way through the game.

"The concentration levels were just through the roof and at this stage of the season, that's what is going to be needed.

"It was good preparation for the semi-finals."

Defeat to Brackley and results elsewhere meant Blyth were relegated last weekend.

"It's tough and we don't want to be the creator of anyone's downfall but ultimately we've got our own agenda," Cowan said.

"I've been there to play as a player and manage as a manager and it's a non-league club steeped in tradition.

"It's really sad to see but I'm sure they will bounce back.

"It will be tough for them but they will be a force to be reckoned with in the level below.

"It's always been hard work coming here.

"It's obviously difficult to see them go, but we had to make sure we focused on our own campaign and our goal of getting promoted."

Now Brackley's full focus is on securing promotion with two wins over the next two weekends, starting at home on Sunday.

"We obviously took in the game between Chorley and Curzon on Wednesday and prepared as we've been preparing," Cowan said.