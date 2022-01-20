Brackley Town all set for big test against Chorley

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin

As far as first halves of a season go, it’s fair to say Brackley Town’s has been a good one.

They will begin the second half of their Vanarama National League North campaign this weekend sitting in second place after Gateshead moved a point clear at the top when they beat AFC Telford United 4-1 in their only game in hand on Kevin Wilkin’s team on Tuesday night.

The Saints face a stern test on Saturday as they take on in-form Chorley, who sit in fourth spot, at St James Park.

Brackley were without a game last weekend as their clash at Chester was postponed while, in their most recent match, they were able to name just three substitutes as they edged to a 1-0 victory over Northamptonshire rivals Kettering Town.

Wilkin expects his squad to have a healthier feel about it when they return to action and he admitted they will be looking at the loan market in a bid to freshen things up.

“We hope every game is going to be big,” the Brackley manager said.

“We want to stay right up there and keep moving forward.

“It’s a really tough game on Saturday. Chorley are in flying form and it’s not going to be easy but no game is at this level.

“We are looking forward to it and we’re ready to get back out there after not being able to play at the weekend.

“We should certainly be in better shape personnel wise and we are also looking at bringing a player or two in on loan at this stage.

“It can’t really be as bad as it was for the game against Kettering and if we find ourselves like that again then we’re going to be in trouble!

“We aren’t so deep squad wise and we have to be at the pump, each and every one of us all the time, to keep doing what we are trying to do.

“It’s not easy at times but the lads have applied themselves in the right way and they have focused on the job at hand.

“We take it a game at a time, as the old cliche goes. We don’t look too far ahead. We get through each challenge and then dust ourselves down, regroup and go again.