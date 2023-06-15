Brackley to visit the Isle of Man as Bates becomes the latest to commit
The 22-year-old midfielder arrived at St James Park in January from Finnish club SJK Seinajoki and he went on to make 19 appearances and was a key figure in the remainder of the campaign as the Saints just missed out on promotion in the play-offs.
But Bates will be back for another campaign in the Vanarama National League North under new boss Gavin Cowan, who said: “Alfie is a huge coup for the club going into the 2023/24 season.
“We were able to get a glimpse of his undoubted ability for part of the season but I think our fans will see an even better player this season now he has settled with us.
“He has a huge future and his commitment to us reflects the ambition of the club.”
Brackley, meanwhile, have confirmed the squad will travel to the Isle of Man for a training camp and pre-season friendly this summer.
Cowan and his players will be based in Douglas between Friday, July 14 and Sunday, July 16 and will play FC Isle of Man in a friendly on Saturday, July 15 at 6.30pm.
FC Isle of Man is a community-owned club affiliated to the Isle of Man FA and a member of the NWCFL Premier Division and they play their games at 3,500 all-seater stadium The Bowl in Douglas.