Brackley to visit the Isle of Man as Bates becomes the latest to commit

The 22-year-old midfielder arrived at St James Park in January from Finnish club SJK Seinajoki and he went on to make 19 appearances and was a key figure in the remainder of the campaign as the Saints just missed out on promotion in the play-offs.

But Bates will be back for another campaign in the Vanarama National League North under new boss Gavin Cowan, who said: “Alfie is a huge coup for the club going into the 2023/24 season.

“We were able to get a glimpse of his undoubted ability for part of the season but I think our fans will see an even better player this season now he has settled with us.

Alfie Bates is staying on at Brackley Town. Picture by Glenn Alcock

“He has a huge future and his commitment to us reflects the ambition of the club.”

Brackley, meanwhile, have confirmed the squad will travel to the Isle of Man for a training camp and pre-season friendly this summer.

Cowan and his players will be based in Douglas between Friday, July 14 and Sunday, July 16 and will play FC Isle of Man in a friendly on Saturday, July 15 at 6.30pm.

