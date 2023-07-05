The opening-day clash on Saturday, August 5 will then be followed by back-to-back home matches against Buxton (August 12) and newly-promoted Bishop’s Stortford (August 15).

Gavin Cowan’s team will take on local rivals Banbury United twice over the festive period with the away game being on Boxing Day while the return encounter will be at St James Park on New Year’s Day.

The Saints’ final game of the season will see them make the long trip to Blyth Spartans on Saturday, April 20.

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan

BRACKLEY TOWN NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH FIXTURES 2023/24

AUGUST

Sat 5: Chorley (A).

Sat 12: Buxton (H)Tue 15: Bishop's Stortford (H)Sat 19: Darlington (A)Sat 26: Southport (H)Mon 28: Peterborough Sports (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Warrington Town (H)Tue 5: King's Lynn Town (A)Sat 9: Scarborough Athletic (A)Sat 16: Emirates FA Cup 2QSat 23: Curzon Ashton (H)Sat 30: Emirates FA Cup 3Q

OCTOBER

Sat 7: Scunthorpe United (A)Sat 14: Spennymoor Town (H)Sat 21: Farsley Celtic (A)Tue 24: Rushall Olympic (H)Sat 28: South Shields (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Chester (A)

Tue 7: Hereford (A)Sat 11: Blyth Spartans (H)Tue 14: Gloucester City (H)Sat 18: Isuzu FA Trophy 2Tue 21: Tamworth (A)Sat 25: Alfreton Town (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Boston United (H)Sat 9: Isuzu FA Trophy 3Sat 16: Curzon Ashton (A)Sat 23: Scarborough Athletic (H)Tue 26: Banbury United (A)

JANUARY

Mon 1: Banbury United (H)Sat 6: Spennymoor Town (A)

Sat 13: Scunthorpe United (H)Sat 20: Chorley (H)Tue 23: Bishop's Stortford (A)Sat 27: Buxton (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Darlington (H)Sat 10: Southport (A)Sat 17: Peterborough Sports (H)Tue 20: King's Lynn Town (H)Sat 24: Warrington Town (A)

MARCH

Sat 2: Farsley Celtic (H)Sat 9: South Shields (A)Tue 12: Rushall Olympic (A)Sat 16: Hereford (H)Sat 23: Alfreton Town (H)Fri 29: Gloucester City (A)

APRIL