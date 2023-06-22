The former Corby Town and Kettering Town attacking midfielder joins the Saints having been released by Vanarama National League North rivals Boston United at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals in 40 appearances in the league in 2023/24 after he joined Peterborough Sports on loan from Boston in January this year.

Now Crawford has become the latest addition to Gavin Cowan’s squad at St James Park.

Jordon Crawford has signed for Brackley Town. Picture by Peter Short

“Jordon is someone who scores goals but offers so much more to the team with his committed and tenacious approach,” Cowan said.