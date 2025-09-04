Brackley ready to take on Aldershot after 'really monstrous effort' against Carlisle

Brackley were beaten by Carlisle United on Wednesday night (picture: Pete Keen)

Brackley Town Gavin Cowan says his side put in a 'really monstrous effort' in their 1-0 defeat to Carlisle United on Wednesday night.

The Saints fought all the way in the National League encounter at St James Park, but they were just edged out as Regan Linney struck in the 79th minute for Carlisle.

"I can't knock the lads' attitude and application - it was a really monstrous effort in a game in which there were few chances either way," Cowan said.

"We had a bit of a chance that is easy for the goalkeeper and they had a chance off target.

"It was just a moment of brilliance that decided the game.

"I thought it was going to peter out into a draw, which would have been the right result.

"There's no doubt in my mind (Brackley can hold their own at this level), and we will go out and show that.

"It's just moments of concentration and sometimes a bit of naivety that has cost us a little bit.

"Performance wise we feel we could have more points on the board, but ultimately the proof is in the pudding.

"Again, there was a little lapse in concentration and you can't argue the fact the lad turns the ball over, it's an incredible pass and an incredible finish and that's how it can happen at this level.

"We've got to learn very quickly because we were very much in the game and we deserved a draw.

"We were relatively comfortable in our game strategy but there are those moments of quality at this level."

Brackley, who have picked up eight points from their opening six matches since promotion, will now travel to face 12th-placed Aldershot Town on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

And Cowan said: "When you've had a bit of a disappointment like that, you want to get to the next game.

"It will be a really tasty one to go there against Aldershot, who have had a good start.

"We've got to make sure we recover properly, do our due diligence and make sure we're all guns blazing against them.

"It's another tough game, another enjoyable one for our fans to travel to and we're looking forward to it."