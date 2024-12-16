Brackley ready to keep battling as they bid to back up win against Chester

Connor Hall came off the bench to score the winner for Brackley against Chester FC on Saturday (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan says he loves the fighting spirit Brackley Town continue to show.

And the Saints boss is looking forward to seeing his team 'pull together' again on Tuesday night when they host fellow Vanarama National League North promotion hopefuls King's Lynn Town.

Brackley battled to secure a 2-1 win at home to Chester FC last weekend as goals from Shane Byrne and substitute Connor Hall got the job done.

Alfie Bates was red carded 12 minutes from time but Cowan's side held on to claim three valuable points.

They now host a fourth-placed King's Lynn team who are four points above them in the standings, having played two games more.

And Cowan said: "They're another really strong team and we're going to have to be at our best.

"We're going to have to dust ourselves down and take stock of maybe a few more injuries.

"It's backs against the wall but that's when you find out about people and you come out fighting.

"It's what I love about this club – everyone is onboard.

"When we know resources are tough, we've got to pull together and we'll do that on Tuesday."

Brackley took the lead against Chester through a Shane Byrne penalty two minutes before the break.

The away side levelled things up with a penalty of their own midway through the second period, but Hall quickly hit back to win it for Brackley.

"It was really good to get the win despite the game going against us at times," Cowan said.

"We started a bit slowly in the second half but we felt like we probably should have been two or three up.

"We came in at half-time 1-0 up but we knew they would come out and they had a game strategy to counteract what we were doing.

"We were pleased we got to grips with it and came through it to take control of the game.

"It was backs to the wall when Alfie gets sent off, which we felt was really harsh because we should have had a foul in the first place and then it was a bit harsh on Alfie.

"Those moments are not quite going for us so we'll just have to stay strong and keep bringing in results."

On Hall's match-winning cameo, Cowan said: "Connor came on and he had a massive impact.

"I would call Connor a 'big moments player' and we felt he would come on and do that for us.

"I'm really pleased for him.

"He's very connected to what we're doing and I know it means a lot to him."