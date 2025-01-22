Brackley ready to bounce back after unbeaten run comes to an end

Gavin Cowan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan wants his Brackley Town players to come back stronger at home on Saturday after they saw their unbeaten run come to an end on the road in midweek.

The Saints were beaten 3-2 at Vanarama National League North promotion rivals Scunthorpe United despite a late rally after Connor Hall had cut the deficit with 10 minutes to go.

Brackley had gone into the match on the back of hugely impressive away wins against Alfreton Town and Curzon Ashton, but they couldn't repeat those heroics at Scunthorpe.

Now they will look to recover quickly as they bid to win two crucial home clashes within the next week as they host Spennymoor Town on Saturday before entertaining Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday night.

And Cowan said: "We want to really come back hard and fast on Saturday.

"Towards the end (of Tuesday's game) we would have said we could have got something out of the game.

"In the first half, we were really disappointed with ourselves in terms of our application.

"You could sense it was our third away game on the trot. The distance we've covered, the lads looked leggy, that's the truth.

"I can never question their heart, desire and commitment, but we did absolutely look a bit leggy.

"We said at half-time that we needed to be better but then to concede a really sloppy goal and we didn't get the decision.

"We then just seemed to come alive.

"It was disappointing we found ourselves 2-0 down and didn't really give the best account of ourselves.

"We'd been very rash and far more direct in restarts than we'd normally be, but as soon as the second goal went in, we came alive and started to play patterns a bit more.

"We got the goal back and were right in it then because the panic set in for Scunthorpe, which is understandable.

"We were really on the front foot but to go and give the third goal away, we just didn't clear our lines and stay in the game.

"We are a team who gets chances and with the players we've got, we're going to score goals so it was really disappointing but we've got to be more professional and manage the game a lot better.

"We got a really good goal from Connor and really came alive with 10 minutes to go.

"We got bodies forward and had a couple of chances but it was painstaking.

"On the whole, Scunthorpe probably deserved the win because of our first-half performance, but we came alive and felt we could have got something out of the game."

Brackley conceded five minutes before the break at Scunthorpe and went 2-0 down 15 minutes into the second period.

Matt Lowe cut the gap in the 69th minute but Scunthorpe gave themselves their breathing space back with an effort eight minutes later.

Hall quickly responded, but Brackley couldn't quite find a late leveller despite pushing hard.

"The lads should have real belief and we know we've got to go back to back in performances," Cowan said. "We can't give ourselves a night off.

"We were unbeaten in four games and we wanted to go again.

"In the first half, it felt like the mentality was 'we've been doing really well and no one would blame us (for a defeat).

"But not at this football club, not while I'm the manager. We want to have a real high expectation and the players do have that.

"I will never question the lads' attitude and desire but we do have a high expectation of ourselves and now we want to get back home and get a win at the weekend."