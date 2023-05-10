Brackley move to reassure their fans ahead of huge promotion play-off final

In scenes branded by interim boss Gareth Dean as “an absolute disgrace”, the 200-plus Saints fans were confronted by a number of Chester supporters following the final whistle after Brackley claimed a 1-0 success at the Deva Stadium in last Sunday’s play-off semi-final.

The Brackley supporters were subjected to a number of items being thrown at them, including smoke bombs, as they attempted to celebrate their side’s victory while coaches were also damaged after the game.

Chester issued a strongly-worded statement in the aftermath of those events in which they insisted those found to be involved would “face the strongest action”.

The Brackley Town players and fans celebrate at Chester. Picture by Glenn Alcock

They also said in the statement: “We utterly condemn the actions of those responsible and apologise to Brackley Town and supporters of both clubs.”

Brackley’s win means they will now host the final against Kidderminster at St James Park this Sunday (3.30pm).

And, with a huge crowd expected, the club’s head of club welfare and safeguarding, Nick Zammit, issued a message of support to Brackley’s fans.

“After the dreadful scenes at the end of our play-off semi-final match against Chester on Sunday, I would like to extend the club's support to anyone that wishes to discuss or needs any further support or guidance,” he said.

“The scenes after the game are not acceptable to anyone who loves the game of football and Brackley Town FC prides itself with the duty of care that it provides its supporters, staff and players no matter what age.

“The scenes after the match have caused some major distress to those that were at the game and we wish to ensure that you are very much supported if you feel the need to discuss this with myself.

“We now have a final play-off match with our visitors being Kidderminster Harriers.

“We will be taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our fan base and that there is no repeat of any of the dreadful scenes that were seen at the end of the game on Sunday.

“We will look forward to seeing you at the final on Sunday.”

Brackley, meanwhile, have confirmed details for Sunday’s all-ticket game.

For Brackley fans, those who are season tickets holders, members, pass holders, and supporters who have purchased more than two home tickets this season will soon receive an email with a unique one-time use code to allow them to purchase two tickets.

Those who don’t receive an email from the club with a unique code to purchase tickets online, will need to purchase tickets in person at the ground in advance.

The ticket office will be open between 6pm and 8pm tonight (Wednesday), between midday and 2pm and 6pm and 8pm tomorrow and Friday and between midday and 5pm on Saturday.

Those purchasing tickets in person must bring a utility bill no older than six months old as proof of address.

Tickets are priced at £13 for adults, £8 for concessions (over 65), £5 for under-18s, £1 for under-10s while those under five will be admitted for free.