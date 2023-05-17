News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough

Brackley make their move as they appoint Cowan as new permanent manager

Brackley Town have wasted no time in appointing their new permanent manager following the heartbreak of their Vanarama National League North play-off final defeat at the weekend.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 17th May 2023, 07:05 BST- 1 min read

Former AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan has been confirmed as the new Saints manager having played a supporting role to club captain Gareth Dean who took interim charge for the final month of the season and so nearly led the club to promotion.

Dean made his position clear in the immediate aftermath of the 2-0 play-off final loss to Kidderminster Harriers on Sunday that he had no interest in taking the job on a permanent basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Brackley have now made their move for 41-year-old Cowan who enjoyed a successful playing career with the likes of Shrewsbury Town, AFC Telford and Nuneaton Town before having a three-year stint as Bucks manager between 2018 and 2021.

Gavin Cowan has been confirmed as the new manager of Brackley Town. Picture by Glenn AlcockGavin Cowan has been confirmed as the new manager of Brackley Town. Picture by Glenn Alcock
Gavin Cowan has been confirmed as the new manager of Brackley Town. Picture by Glenn Alcock
Most Popular

Cowan said: “I’m incredibly excited to be a part of this brilliant football club.

“I’ve been fortunate to be in and around the place supporting these last few weeks which has given me an insight into what can be achieved here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The community feel coupled with serious ambition is what has attracted me and I look forward to getting started.”