Experienced defender Kyle Morrison has joined Brackley Town

Brackley Town have made their first new signing ahead of the National League campaign, snapping up Kidderminster Harriers defender Kyle Morrison.

The 29-year-old has a wealth of experience in non-League, and started last season in the National League.

In 2023/24 Morrison made more than 30 appearances for Solihull Moors as they reached the play-off final, losing on penalties to Bromley.

Injury hampered his progress last season, and after making just 11 appearances for Solihull, he made the switch back to Kidderminster.

Morrison started his career at Alvechurch before enjoying spells at Leamington, and AFC Fylde.

He then joined Kidderminster on loan, helping Harriers clinch promotion from National League North, beating Brackley in the final, before switching to Solihull He then returned to Aggborough in February.

Brackley boss Gavin Cowan is delighted to have signed Morrison, and told brackleytownfc.com: "Kyle is at a great stage of his career.

"This move brings both ambition and balance for him. His leadership, character, and ability will be pivotal in helping us achieve our goals this coming season.”

Morrison added: “I'm really pleased to join Brackley Town.

"It’s a club that’s always been tough to play against, and I’m looking forward to being part of the project here. I want to help the team push on in the National League.”

As well as the signing of Morrison, the Saints have agreed new deals for a couple of key players from last season.

Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted has penned a new deal, along with midfielder Shane Byrne, and Cowan is happy to retain both players' services.

Former Northampton Town shot-stopper Maxted made 50 appearances and kept 22 clean sheets as Saints won the title last season, and Cowan said: “Jonny played a huge part in our league winning campaign and we’re so pleased to have him back.

"We all need to raise our levels this coming season and that means retaining players that we know can step up and help us be successful again. Our goalkeepers will be integral this season.”

Byrne was a man in demand and had the chance to move on from St James Park, but he is sticking around.

“It’s testament to Shane that he has signed having other offers on the table," declared Cowan.

"He’s a leader, a winner and loves playing for this football club. Shane understands and believes in how we want to do things and knows that we now have new targets to reach and he wants to be a part of that."